7 Tech Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential

Tech giants Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) comprise 23% of all U.S. corporate holdings outside the financial sector, according to rating agency Moody’s.

Source: Shutterstock

Then you have the buzz around the FANG stocks — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Google. It makes you wonder whether there is any point in actually looking down the list for other companies when these masters of the tech universe are such solid picks.

But surprises like Amazon’s recent fourth-quarter numbers and subsequent selloff, may extinguish some of that wonder. When the big ones fall — and expectations are very high — they fall hard. The trends that these Big Tech firms dominate are populated with smaller tech firms that support their growth. And these firms have much more growth potential because they are focused producers and have a much faster growth track. The challenge is, finding the right ones in the right sectors.

These seven tech stocks with explosive growth potential are my effort to deliver these smaller stocks with big ambitions.

