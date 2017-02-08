8 of the Most Overrated Stocks on Wall Street Right Now

To say Trump-mania has taken hold of Wall Street would be a considerable understatement. Since his election in early November, stocks are up more than 11% as investors have been more than willing to bet the business-friendly president’s economic and tax agenda will do a great deal to boost corporate bottom lines.

Source: Shutterstock

As is so often the case though, investors have gotten a little ahead of themselves.

Investors make buying and selling decisions based on a company’s plausible future, but every now and again those investors think they see the future a little more clearly — with rose-tinted glasses — than they actually do.

With that as the backdrop, while most equities are little too hot to handle right now for newcomers, there are a handful of names that are downright dangerous thanks to the unmerited optimism surrounding them.

Here’s a closer look at the most overrated stocks the market arguably shouldn’t love nearly as much as it does.

In no particular order …

Next Page