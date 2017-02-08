8 Value Stocks to Buy In The S&P 500

It’s been more than a decade since investors have felt this confident. The Wells Fargo/Gallup U.S. Investor and Retirement Optimism Index hit 96 at the end of the fourth quarter, its highest level since January of 2007.

But this wave of confidence shouldn’t come as a surprise — U.S. stocks are on a roll.

The S&P 500 delivered a total return of 13% in 2016. That was the eighth consecutive year that the S&P 500 has closed in the green, its second longest annual win streak ever.

This impressive win streak has been great for returns and confidence.

However, it has also created a problem.

The S&P 500 is expensive. Its P/E ratio of 25 is the highest level since the financial crisis in 2009.

Take a look below.

This high P/E ratio is creating some uncertainty that is lurking below the high investor confidence reading. Not only can it be intimidating for investors to buy stocks trading at an all-time high, but this makes it difficult to find value stocks.

A recent study by Bank of America/Merrill Lynch highlights the strong performance history of value stocks. The study tracked the performance of value stocks and growth stocks over a 90-year period from 1926 to 2016.

Over that time growth stocks generated an average annual return of 12.6%, while value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17.0%. The study also found that value also outperformed growth in three out of every five years.

On the surface, it would be easy to look at the S&P 500’s high P/E ratio as an obstacle. However it’s actually an opportunity. There are still many stocks in the S&P that are trading with P/E ratios well below their five-year average.

I would expect these stocks to be in favor with investors in any market, but in light of the current state of the market, I expect them to get even more attention from investors in 2017.

Below is a list of 10 of the most undervalued S&P 500 stocks with P/E ratios well below the five-year average. Take a look.

8 Of The Most Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks

Company Ticker P/E Ratio 5-Year Avg. P/E Gilead GILD 7 48 Hanesbrands HBI 18 25 Perrigo PRGO 11 21 Delta Airlines DAL 8 26 Michael Kors KORS 10 54 Eastman Chemical EMN 13 17 AutoNation AN 13 21 Valero Energy VLO 14 37

From the group, I have chosen to profile two stocks that I believe have the most upside potential in 2017.

