84 Lumber CEO: Super Bowl Commercial Was NOT Anti-Trump or Anti-Wall

The 84 Lumber ad from the Super Bowl was polarizing and it sent a message that didn’t come across clearly.

Upon initially watching it, most consumers believed the ad was anti-Trump and against building the wall. The ad shows a young girl and her mother go through a treacherous and arduous journey in their bid to live in the U.S., only to find an imposing wall blocking their path.

However, Lumber 84 CEO and founder Maggie Hardy Magerko was quick to clarify that she is in favor of the POTUS’ plans, including his idea of building a massive wall that would create a clear separation between the U.S. and Mexico, preventing illegal immigrants from entering the country.

Hardy Magerko added that she is in favor of people coming to this country from elsewhere through hard work, which is why she would be in favor of the large and beautiful door President Trump would erect in the wall. But at the end of the day, she believes in defending this nation.

“We need to keep America safe,” Magerko told People. “America needs to be safe so you and I can have the liberty to talk… The wall, I think it represents, to me, security. I like security.”

In the full version of the ad, the mother and daughter cry, but then stand up and rush to open the door, which grants them entrance into the country.

