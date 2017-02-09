9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Under $9.99

Finding the best cheap stocks to buy now involves a mix of following the news and following your instincts. After all, many companies find their share price battered for a reason, be it poor earnings, legal issues or simply mismanagement.

That’s where your instincts come in. There are always a few battered plays that could see a big-time turnaround based on a favorable change in circumstance … while other picks deserve to be at the bottom of the barrel.

In the following nine stock picks, I’ve looked for cheap stocks to buy now based on a combination of current news and future trends. But I’ve also looked at the fundamentals to see if these companies have what it takes to make the most of their circumstances in 2017. Corporations that trade for only a few dollars a share tend not to have deep pockets nor access to a ton of resources, so there’s not a lot of margin for error.

So what are some of the best cheap stocks to buy now? Here are nine, under $9.99 apiece.

