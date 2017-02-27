Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is Ryzen Above the Competition

The 2017 semiconductor war has begun, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) is coming out guns blazing. The “upstart” chip maker released details on its new Ryzen CPU last week that puts AMD’s latest chipset squarely in the path of Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) top-of-the-line i7 processors. And, at half the price for more processing power, AMD isn’t playing around at being the low-cost leader this time around.

The duo have sparred repeatedly before, most notably during the PC market boom of the early 2000s. At the time, Advanced Micro Devices billed itself as a low-cost alternative to Intel’s processors, with Intel clearly holding the lead in terms of sheer power.

This time around, however, the PC market is nowhere near as robust, with consumers carefully weighing not only processing power, but also value.

This time around, AMD stock appears to have the clear edge on both, with the Ryzen 7 1800X priced at $499 compared to Intel Core i7-6900K at $1,000. According to CEO Lisa Su, AMD’s new chips offer “More performance, half the price.”

The real story, however, is the cost/performance of AMD’s lower-end Ryzen chipsets. Specifically, if Ryzen 1400X, priced at $199, can match or beat the latest Intel K-series i7 chips, AMD could corner the market on budget-conscious PC gamers.

Furthermore, Ryzen chipsets will reportedly auto-overclock (i.e. run as fast as they possibly can, as long as you keep them cool). This may not be a big deal to the hardcore PC gaming market that is familiar with tinkering and overclocking their own machines, but for entry- to mid-level gamers, auto-overclocking is a very big deal.

Impact on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

With Ryzen showing significant market potential, you have to wonder what Wall Street analysts are waiting for. According to Thomson/First Call, only 11 of the 26 analysts following AMD stock rate the shares a “buy” or better. Furthermore, the average 12-month consensus price target rests at $11.79, representing a discount of nearly 20% to Friday’s close.

Maybe analysts are waiting until the embargo period on Ryzen reviews ends later this week, or maybe they are waiting on Intel’s response to the new AMD threat. Either way, we should find out relatively soon, and since Intel has a history of cutting prices only as a last resort, any move on price for the CPU leader could signify that AMD is a greater threat than many are anticipating.

