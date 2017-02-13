Go Long Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock … With Insurance!

Last year’s turnaround in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is back in play and looking good for investors. But with key product rollouts looming, don’t be too Zen about the trend being your friend. Instead, control your destiny with a little insurance against AMD stock.

As I wrote last month in front of earnings, 2016 was the best of times for AMD stock, and for good reason. Of course, 2017 is looking good as shares continue to gain on the company’s improving business trend. Shares were catapulted to new multiyear highs after fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s views.

Still, the rest of the year is looking like make-or-break time for the semiconductor outfit for two reasons: Ryzen and Vega.

Ryzen is set to be released in early March as Advanced Micro Devices’ new CPU for PCs and servers. The main competition is chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) — a company facing its own design challenges and whose manufacturing lead will shrink markedly with the release of Ryzen.

On the conference call, Advanced Micro Devices teased investors, stating it had secured a number of high-end PC design wins for Ryzen, which is based on AMD’s next-gen Zen CPU core architecture.

Advanced Micro Devices is also releasing its Vega GPU line in 2017. The product is expected to come to market during the second quarter and has its sights on gaining market share in the server and high-end PC markets.

The big competition in this space is Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nvidia’s software dominance will be a substantial challenge for AMD to crack, but one it’s readying for with an open-source approach.

Advanced Micro Devices must successfully execute for AMD stock to have any chance to keep building on its red-hot 2017. If not, it would undo a significant amount of price action.

AMD Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge Since discussing AMD back in January (yellow oval highlight), shares have confirmed what we saw as a fairly common corrective move by blasting higher to new multiyear highs.

It goes without saying that the price action has been very generous for AMD investors. But notwithstanding the company’s obvious business risks, there’s no reason to believe the stock’s bullish trend won’t still be friendly, and won’t still improve.

Next Page