Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Is Better Than Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

When investors think of a company that’s leveraging its strong online presence to cultivate an offline presence, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). And well it should. What used to be nothing more than an e-commerce outfit is now doing everything from groceries to cloud services to a brick-and-mortar bookstore, and more. Consumers love it.

Source: Shutterstock

And yet, when one takes a step back and takes an unbiased assessment of e-tailers that are increasingly making omnichannel work for them, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) deserves a look.

Indeed, given the company’s fiscal metrics, BABA stock is arguably the better, more potent pick of the two names.

BABA Stock Has a Little Bit of Everything

While most investors broadly recognize Alibaba has been getting into several online and offline businesses, most investors — perhaps even most owners of BABA stock — likely don’t realize just how deep it has waded into untraditional waters.

Since early 2015, Alibaba has partially or wholly acquired smartphone maker Meizu, online movie-ticket agent Yueke, online video venue Youku Tudou, food delivery name Ele.me, media company SCMP Group, ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, lottery service provider AGTech Holdings, Android app store Wandoujia, grocer Redmart and most recently, its Ant Financial subsidiary announced its plans to acquire fintech outfit MoneyGram.

Alibaba stock is NOT just an e-commerce name anymore.

Perhaps more important, whatever it is in China, like Amazon.com in the western world, it doesn’t face any significant competition in its primarily Asian market. One could argue JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ) is a threat, but JD remains persistently unprofitable, and simply can’t muscle its way to more market share the way Alibaba can. One way or another, one of those new hot spots looks like it’s going to be the United States.

It raises the question though … is Alibaba equipped to take on Amazon at the same time it has got so many other balls in the air?

Actually, yeah, it is.

Alibaba Is Self-Funded and Well-Funded

There’s no denying CEO Jack Ma has been uncomfortably aggressive at times in spreading the company’s footprint. It has paid off though, as the company’s business of e-commerce is not only offsetting the losses incurred by all of its other ancillary businesses, but it’s keeping the company surprisingly more profitable than Amazon is.

The specifics: Over the course of the past twelve months, Alibaba has produced profit margins of 26.7%, while Amazon has cleared a little less than 2% of revenue as net earnings for the same timeframe. In numeric terms, Alibaba has banked $5.6 billion worth of net income over the past four quarters, versus Amazon’s $2.1 billion.

And that’s more or less been the norm for a while.

