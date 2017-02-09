Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA): A Thief, Or a Cave of Riches?

The original story of Alibaba, which is not in the original 1001 Nights, tells of a poor man finding 40 thieves’ riches in a cave and bringing them into the light of day. We are meant to identify with the thief, even though he is about to commit a terrible economic crime, deflating all the wealth of the world by bringing vast new stores of it to light.

Source: Shutterstock

This is also the story of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ). It has brought the riches of China’s small manufacturers to world markets, and in the process produced enormous deflation, from which it is benefiting.

Having conquered its home territory, Alibaba is now moving to capture the rest of Asia, the fastest-growing economic region in the world. Only Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stands in its way, larger in many ways (e.g., market cap and sales volume), but without Jack Ma’s secret in its corporate DNA.

Fortunately for BABA stock holders, there can be more than one winner.

The Alibaba Debate

The debate over Alibaba stock is waged fiercely here at InvestorPlace, and wherever good analysis is sold:

My own view, while bullish, is based on founder Jack Ma’s own hope that President Trump won’t set off a global trade war. He is using all his Forrest Gump-like charm to head one off, and doing the Lord’s work in that.

No one has more to lose in such a war than Ma, and his shareholders.

Grabbing Alibab With Both Hands

While most analysis of Alibaba is focused on its business within China, management is focused on breaking out of China and into Australia, India and (through its film and TV unit) into the U.S. as well.

Alibaba is based on what is, once again, a revolutionary idea that greater communication and trade can lead to global understanding, prosperity and peace.

I say it’s “once again” revolutionary because it runs counter to global political trends in which ultra-nationalists are seizing power, pushing down criticism and seeking to make war on one another. All the political yammering misses the key economic point that Jack Ma is right.

Trade is good.

Next Page