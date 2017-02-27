Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Will Try to Dominate India

While China’s e-commerce market is still growing, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and its affiliate Ant Financial are already looking south to India. Last year, Morgan Stanley predicted that the Indian e-commerce market would grow the fastest globally, to $119 billion by 2020. And Alibaba stock is poised to benefit.



What’s driving e-commerce and fintech in India? India passed the U.S. as the world’s No. 2 smartphone market last year, with 220 million users. The number of smartphone users in India is expected to balloon to 810 million by 2021 and India’s 3G and 4G networks could cover 300 million subscribers by March 2018.

India’s young and growing population is increasingly tech-savvy, especially millennials.

India’s government also supports a cashless economy, seeing this as a way to reduce corruption and tax evasion. The Indian government also removed the largest banknotes, 500 rupee and 1000 rupee notes, from the economy. This led to an explosion in the use of mobile wallets in India, adding as many as 1 million users added per day.

Last year, the National Payments Corporation of India announced the Unified Payment Interface, making it convenient for Indians to access their bank accounts on their phones and pay.

And all these moving parts flow into the bull case for Alibaba stock.

Taking Ant’s Strategy to India

Alibaba and Ant (formerly Alipay) invested in One97 Communications, the parent company of Indian e-commerce player Paytm. They are expected to increase their stake to 50% from 42%. Paytm last year spun off its payments business to comply with regulations. One97 holds a 49% stake in Paytm Payments Bank and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns 51%.

Paytm boasted 177 million users at the end of the year and CFO Madhur Deora has set a medium-term target of 500 million users. That growth would be a boost for Alibaba stock and Ant Financial which seeks 2 billion users worldwide over the next decade.

Paytm is clearly taking a page out of Alibaba and Ant Financial’s playbook. Like BABA’s MyBank — the bank “for the little guy” — Paytm’s bank promises to be a vehicle for financial inclusion, bringing services to India’s unbanked.

Like Ant, Paytm also wants to offer loans and asset management services to those who can’t access them now. Ant Fortune, a wealth management app, debuted in 2015. Its users can put money in Yuebao, a money market fund, and invest in Zhao Cai Bao, where they can loan money directly to businesses.

Paytm’s Threat to Banks

Banks in both countries are threatened by this disruption. Ant’s Yuebao offers depositors higher interest rates than banks and instant withdrawals. Technology companies don’t have to maintain as many employees at branches as banks do, and can link borrowers and savers directly. Their asset-light model is simply more efficient than that of existing banks, which have to use their own capital, and are burdened by legacy systems and regulation.

Banks earn a profit on the spread, the difference between the rate at which they lend and the rates they offer depositors. Platforms that connect borrowers and lenders and cut out the middleman can exert pressure on this. And because Paytm and Ant Financial are branchless, they have lower overhead costs, and can offer lower fees than banks.

Paytm will be both a friend and a potential enemy to banks. It will help them drum up business by cross-selling their services to its users. But Paytm will probably be the front-end in customer interactions and relegate the banks to the back end.

Banks risk becoming “dumb pipes.” As I mentioned in my article last year, the front-end generally gives banks a higher return on equity than the back. A McKinsey & Company study found that banks earn a 22% return on equity from sales and origination, but only 6% from the extension of credit.

Protectionism Risks

All of this doesn’t mean that the success of Alibaba, Ant and Paytm is guaranteed. Some risks still stand in the way.

