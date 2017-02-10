Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Targeting a Triple-Digit Return

It has been a good, but volatile, ride for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ:GOOGL) shareholders in 2017. Now supports are once again firming up both off and on the price chart for GOOGL stock. And for shorter-term investors, a bullishly targeted butterfly is one way to position and capture a nice profit range with limited risk in lieu of owning shares of Alphabet.

Source: Shutterstock

When it comes to large-cap tech outfits like Alphabet, political risks ranging from China to net neutrality to immigration laws remain a question mark. But waiting on a resolution is like waiting on Godot.

It may take a while. As well, those eventual outcomes could always prove beneficial to GOOGL.

Of course, there are also the potential political supports, such as cash repatriation and favorable corporate tax cuts, to consider. Not only is passage of such legislation more popular and likely easier to push through Congress, it would certainly be a boon for Alphabet.

What’s more, GOOGL stock is looking great again after its recent earnings report. Bottom line, earnings missed but growth is back. With its Q4 results, Alphabet proved its business focuses outside the company’s bread-and-butter advertising search revenues, are starting to pay-off for the company.

For one, mobile search and YouTube both showed strong results and helped with Alphabet’s overall “exceptional” year-over-year sales growth of 24%.

But newer investments are also coming into their own. The company’s aggressive shift into hardware such as its Pixel smartphone, AI-enhanced Home and virtual reality helped Alphabet grow its “other revenues” by more than 62% on sales of $3.4 billion.

GOOGL Stock Daily Chart

Away from Alphabet’s overall bullish narrative off the price chart, GOOGL stock is showing technical support for a long stake by investors.

Following a fairly stiff post-earnings bout of profit-taking from brief all-time-highs, Alphabet has managed to find support from a Fibonacci zone, key price pivot dating back to last February’s high, as well as the intermediate-term, 50-day simple moving average.

