Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Prime Air Drones Surprise in Super Bowl Ad

If you were one of the estimated 100 million+ viewers of Super Bowl 51, you saw some drones. There were the 200 quadcopters from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) that were part of Lady Gaga’s halftime show. Those we were expecting, but another drone that showed up was a surprise. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) chose the Super Bowl to tease Amazon Prime Air — packages delivered to your home by AMZN drones.

Source: Amazon

A big part of the Super Bowl experience is the advertising. This is the one time of year when viewers actually want to see commercials. And with those viewers estimated at over 100 million, companies that forked out over $5 million for a 30-second spot make a big splash.

Heck, even in Canada, the networks were forced to run American ads instead of substituting local commercials.

And those 100 million-plus viewers saw a very short teaser commercial with an Amazon drone hovering outside the window of a woman who had just ordered some snacks: Amazon Prime Air.

According to the voice of Alexa, AMZN’s personal digital assistant, we can “Look for delivery soon.”

History of Amazon Prime Air

How can you talk about the history of a service that doesn’t yet exist? In the case of Amazon Prime Air and its use of Amazon drones, there’s already a big backstory to talk about. AMZN has a website where it describes the services, shows off a number of Amazon drone videos and even has an FAQ section that spikes out many of the details about Amazon Prime Air.

“We’re excited about Prime Air — a delivery system from Amazon designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles, also called drones. Prime Air has great potential to enhance the services we already provide to millions of customers by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system.”

The Amazon Prime Air story kicked off in 2013, when AMZN CEO Jeff Bezos took the wraps off a top secret project with Amazon drones on 60 Minutes. Delivery of items under five pounds that would fit in the quadcopter’s bucket would take place in under 30 minutes. At the time, Bezos told viewers to expect Amazon Prime Air within four to five years.

