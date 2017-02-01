Why Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Should Expect Fireworks Soon

Whether you love the company or hate it, there’s no denying Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is the 800 pound gorilla in the retail room … online, or offline. Although a true market share figure would be impossible to pinpoint, without a doubt, Amazon is the name all other players fear the most, and try to mimic.

The company is slated to remind the market on Thursday exactly why AMZN stock is up more than 2000% over the course of the past ten years.

Or, perhaps Thursday’s post-close announcement will keep some observers wondering how this minimally profitable (until very recently) organization manages to consistently draw such a bullish crowd.

Whatever the case, fireworks Thursday evening will easily carry through into Friday morning.

Amazon Earnings Outlook

As of the latest look, Amazon is expected to report a profit of $1.41 per share for its fourth fiscal quarter of last year, on revenue of $44.84 billion. The company earned $1.00 per share of AMZN stock in the same quarter a year earlier, when it reported $35.75 billion worth of revenue.

Amazon is headed into its quarterly earnings announcement with its usual impressive revenue-growth momentum. What’s relatively new is growing profits per share of Amazon stock. Over the course of the last four quarters, AMZN has earned $4.36 per share. That’s the best profitability the company has ever seen, and assuming Amazon has indeed turned a profit in its fourth quarter, 2016 will mark the first year the organization has posted a positive bottom line in every quarter of the year.

It’s not Amazon.com’s e-commerce business that’s pushing the company to such profitability though. While its foreign and domestic e-tailing operations are growing, Amazon Web Services is driving a big chunk of the top line’s growth, and the bulk of the company’s profit growth.

Case in point: During the third quarter, Amazon Web Services turned $3.2 billion in revenue (up 74% yoy) into operating income of $861 million. E-commerce sales were up 27% year-over-year, and lost money on an operating basis when factoring in the international arm’s loss.

Look for more of the same leadership from AWS going forward.

Amazon Stock: Three Things to Chew On

Amazon reliably has several pet projects on its plate, and shifts in its respective markets consistently pose new threats to its growth. At any given time though, there are only three matters that really work for or against AMZN stock. Thursday’s top hot buttons are the following:

Delivery Services

Amazon’s entry into the package delivery game was largely cheered by owners of Amazon stock. The move puts the company in charge of its own destiny, and may well save on shipping costs. And just this week, AMZN announced it would be establishing a major air freight hub in Kentucky.

Yet, it was also this week that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS ) told us the advent of so many at-home deliveries driven by the ongoing rise of e-commerce (Amazon’s core business) is a tough way to make a buck. Amazon may not like what it gets when it starts handling more of its delivery work.

Real Cash Flow

It has been a point of contention — particularly for accountants — because it somewhat obscures the true health of AMZN’s cash flow. Given how big the numbers are getting though, Amazon stock owners may want to get a grip on the idea.

