Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock Is More Valuable Than You Think

As I write this, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stock trades at about $824 per share. For 2017, analyst consensus estimates are that AMZN stock will earn $7.25 per share for the full year. That gives Amazon stock an astronomical forward price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 62x. In comparison, the S&P 500 as a whole trades at about 17x next year’s earnings.

Source: Shutterstock

In other words, AMZN stock trades at a multiple nearly six times that of the average large-cap U.S. stock.

Of course, this isn’t a new phenomenon: For years, investors have considered Amazon stock overvalued based on a P/E ratio that has often been in the triple digits — and, not all that long ago, negative.

Yet AMZN stock seems to defy gravity: Shares are up 50% over the past year, 110% over the past three years and a stunning 340% over the past five years. The reason is that Amazon isn’t a stock that should be valued solely on next year’s earnings, or the price investors are paying for those earnings. That’s not because the market is crazy when it comes to AMZN stock and it’s not because the fundamentals “don’t matter”. It’s because Amazon is investing now for growth later — and that’s exactly what it should be doing.

AMZN’s Earnings Aren’t the Only Thing

It’s tempting to think that a stock with a lower P/E ratio is by definition “cheaper” than other stocks. Why would an investor pay 50x, or 100x, a year’s earnings when he or she could pay 15x, or 10x? Growth certainly matters.

Intuitively, an investor understands that 18x earnings for a bad business isn’t obviously better than, say, 22x earnings for a good business. In fact, it may be worse. But the P/E ratio for Amazon stock seems ridiculous on its face. AMZN is already the biggest retailer in the world; is it really going to show so much growth that it’s worth paying a 100x P/E? It would have to grow its profits by a factor of five just to get the multiple to 20x, which doesn’t sound cheap itself.

However, that type of analysis is generally too simplistic. A stock is valued based on the sum of all its future cash flows — not just next year’s. That’s true for AMZN stock, and it’s true for Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) stock as well.

The fact that AMZN trades at 62x 2017 earnings and M trades at 10x doesn’t, in and of itself, prove anything. It seems almost certain that the earnings and cash flow attributed to AMZN stock will continue to rise; it seems highly likely that Macy’s earnings will, in contrast, fall. The rates at which those earnings rise or decline matters, of course, and those rates inform how investors value AMZN stock or M stock.

But whether a stock is valued at 100x P/E or 3x P/E, investors need to take a long-term outlook. And while it may not appear like it at first glance, that’s exactly what many AMZN stock holders are doing.

The Two Ways For Amazon Stock to Grow Earnings

Even those investors who are mostly bearish on Amazon stock would likely admit that Amazon’s earnings will continue to grow going forward. But the bearish argument — one that has been made for the better part of a decade — is that it’s almost impossible for AMZN earnings to grow that much. After all, as a company gets bigger, its growth rate fades, simply due to its size. (See Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) for a perfect example.)

At some point, the optimism that keeps Amazon stock at nosebleed levels will fade — and AMZN stock will come back to Earth.

But that argument assumes that Amazon is at nosebleed levels, which may not be the case. The heavy-handed P/E ratio sounds highly stretched; however, according to AMZN’s most recent 10-Q, it generated $8.6 billion in free cash flow over the last four quarters. That implies a sub-50x multiple to free cash flow on a trailing basis — a slightly less intimidating multiple. And the focus on P/E ratio also ignores that there are two ways for Amazon to grow earnings.

