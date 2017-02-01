Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to Build Its Own Air Cargo Hub in Kentucky

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is building its own air cargo hub in Kentucky.

Amazon.com, Inc. will be located at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in Hebron, Ken. The location will add 2,000 jobs to the company’s workforce in the state when it opens. AMZN already has 10,000 employees in Kentucky across its 11 fulfillment centers in the state.

Amazon.com, Inc. says that the location in Hebron will act as a hub for the company’s cargo planes. It notes that the area has skilled workers and that it is close to one of the company’s fulfillment centers in the state.

Amazon.com, Inc. has a lease agreement for 40 cargo planes. It now has 16 cargo planes in service. These planes make sure that Prime members get their items delivered to them fast. The cargo hub will have employees loading, unloading and sorting packages.

“Amazon’s Prime Air hub promises to revolutionize the fulfillment industry worldwide, and Kentucky is excited to partner with them as they embark on this disruptive, transformative and exciting venture,” Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said in a statement. “This new project will pay dividends to both the company and our state, and we are truly grateful for the jobs and economic impact it will bring to the commonwealth.”

Amazon.com, Inc. isn’t the only company dedicated to making sure packages arrive on time. Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) recently announced that ShippingPass is coming to an end. Instead, the retailer will be offering free two-day shipping for all online orders of $35 or more. This is likely an effort to pull customers away from AMZN.

AMZN stock was up slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.