An Amazon ‘Robot’ Supermarket Would Need Only 3 Human Employees

Technology seems to be a larger part of technology more and more each year, with multiple supermarkets offering a self-service check-out feature that allows you to scan your items and pay with a credit card, a debit with your PIN or cash.

Now, Amazon is taking this a step further with a supermarket chain that will consist mostly of robots performing the bulk of the work at each location. A maximum of 10 human beings will be in each location, while some may have as little as three people.

These Amazon supermarkets could be quite big, as their size is expected to be anywhere from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet. Shoppers who are not fans of in-person interaction will rejoice at the opportunity to interact with robots as they buy their food.

Up to 4,000 items will be available in these locations, including fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, meats, cheeses, beer, wine and other “to-go” food items. “Amazon will utilize technology to minimize labor,” a source close to the situation told The New York Post.

Amazon recently unveiled its quarterly earnings results, which were mixed as the e-commerce giant earned $1.54 per share, coming in ahead of the $1.40 per share that Wall Street was calling for.

Revenues of $43.7 billion was $1.2 billion lower than the consensus estimate.

AMZN stock is down 0.3% Monday.

