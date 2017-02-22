Amazon Free-Shipping Minimum Lowered to $35 for Non-Prime Members

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has lowered the dollar sum you need to amass with your purchases to get free shipping.

The e-commerce retailer is several years away from when it offered free shipping for any order over the $25 amount for non-Prime users. Over the years, this figure has been steadily rising, reaching $49 in a bid to increase its sales.

However, the move has been received negatively by some users, who have noticed that other retailers offer free shipping at a lower sum. Namely, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) recently lowered its figure to $35 as the minimum you need to spend to get free shipping.

Amazon often marches to the beat of its own drum, but Wal-Mart’s move has caused it to reconsider its free shipping minimum. Matching the store, the e-commerce retailer only requires you to spend $35 before you can access the free shipping offer as a non-Prime user now.

The move comes at a time when Wal-Mart’s online business is on the rise, but still being ways away from Amazon’s business. The former’s 2016 revenues from e-commerce sales tallied up to $13 billion, while the latter’s figure in the same category amounted to $136 billion.

If you would like less restrictions for your shipping on Amazon, you can always become a Prime member, where you get free two-day shipping on all orders. The subscription will set you back $99 a year.

