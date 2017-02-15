American Girl Debuts First American Boy Doll Logan

American Girl is making waves with its first male doll ever.

The “American Boy” is a hipster with perfect brown hair and dark-wash jeans. Logan is wearing both a T-shirt and a button-down on top of that in order to represent a certain demographic of boys and men in current fashion trends.

Logan Everett is 18-inches long, much like the other creations that American Girl designs and releases. The move brings to fruition years of rumors that the company would finally create an American Boy that boys or girls could play with.

It has been the norm for years that only girls play with dolls, and these are often dolls they can relate to in some way or another. Now, boys can also play with toys that they can relate to in the form of Logan.

The doll will appeal to a number of girls as well who have long-been wanting to play with a boy. “In fact, we know many girls who have created their own boy dolls from our existing lines,” a spokeswoman for the company wrote.

Some found the doll to be humorous, including some Twitter users who said Logan reminded them of how their ex-boyfriend looked. Others praised American Girl for finally taking the plunge with a toy that will help normalize gender roles that are not traditional such as this one.

