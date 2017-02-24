Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Renames Messenger as “Android Messages”

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is renaming its Messenger to “Android Messages.”

Source: Samsung

The company said the move is part of an update that will include a number of changes as an effort to revamp its messaging system. Android Messages gets its name from the fact that the new title reflects the direction in which the company is moving.

Google is launching an effort that will make its messaging system similar to the operating system Android. Additionally, the system will allow full support for RCS, as well as the ability to download the Android Messages app directly from the Play Store.

This is key becomes it allows users to download the app directly instead of having to wait for the manufacturer to issue a software update. Other changes to the Alphabet app include multimedia messages, read receipts, as well as other features that have been part of traditional messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Here are the Android manufacturers that have agreed to adopt the messaging service: LG, Motorola, Sony, HTC, ZTE, Micromax, Nokia, Archos, BQ, Cherry Mobile, Condor, Fly, General Mobile, Lanix, LeEco, Lava, Kyocera, MyPhone, QMobile, Symphony and Wiko, along with Pixel and Android One devices.

The overall messaging experience has also been enhanced by Alphabet as you can now access the “Universal Profile,” which your rich text messages will be delivered.

GOOGL stock lost 0.8% Friday, and GOOG shares slipped 0.7%.

More From InvestorPlace