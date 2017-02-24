If it seems as though Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has been fighting with battery issues with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s for months, that’s because it has.

Source: Apple

There was a limited recall of iPhone 6s batteries blamed on a manufacturing issue, problems in China and recently reports of widespread iPhone 6 sudden shutdown issues that seemed battery related. The company always denied any widespread issue.

Until now.

AAPL has finally acknowledged a problem related to the iPhone 6 battery … and says it has released a fix.

The iPhone 6 Battery Has Been … Problematic

If there’s one thing 2016 will be remembered for when it comes to consumer electronics, it’s the challenges of working with lithium-ion batteries.

The poster child for just how wrong this technology can go is Samsung Electronic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ). Samsung had a terrible 2016 after its flagship Galaxy Note 7’s lithium-ion batteries were implicated in multiple fires, This led to a complete recall of the device, an estimated $10 billion hit, a seriously damaged reputation and an extensive investigation to pinpoint the cause.

In comparison, AAPL’s iPhone 6 battery woes have been less spectacular, but the cloud over Apple’s previous two generations of phones has lasted just as long — if not longer. And they proved much more frustrating in terms of nailing down a cause, or a fix. That’s because there appear to be multiple issues at play. And just as Apple admits there’s a problem and announces a solution, another iPhone 6 battery issue seems to pop up.

In 2016, Apple had to deal with an investigation in China over reports that iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s batteries were not only failing, but leaving the devices with expensive damage. Apple’s findings pointed to cheap knock-off chargers as the culprit. Then there were reports of iPhone 6s phones unexpectedly shutting down. Apple eventually pinpointed the cause as being a manufacturing defect in a batch of batteries. A battery exchange program was launched, but that got off to a rocky start when Apple Stores were flooded by iPhone owners hoping for a replacement battery, and a backlog of repairs.

Just as that mess was being sorted out, complaints began to rise of iPhone 6 sudden shutdown issues. This was a new iPhone 6 battery issue and seemed to affect a growing number of users. It also affected the iPhone 6s, but not the iPhone 7.

The problem got so bad that at one point in January, rumors started that Apple was planning to launch a full-scale iPhone 6 battery exchange program. However, AAPL continued to deny there was a widespread problem with iPhone and 6s batteries.

Now, Apple has come clean.

Apple Releases Fix for iPhone 6 Shutdown Issue

The company finally admitted that iPhone 6 and 6s phones have been suddenly and randomly shutting down, forcing owners to plug them into a charger before they can be restarted. But, AAPL says it released a fix and it’s effective.

