Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) faces a challenge over the next six months. There’s an all-new iPhone 8 expected in the fall. And rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) is expected to pull out all the stops with a comeback Galaxy S8 in coming weeks. With the threat of AAPL fans holding onto their cash for the new iPhone and the risk of Samsung getting all the attention, how does the company keep sales of the relatively pedestrian iPhone 7 humming?

Source: ColorWare

It sounds like AAPL may fall back to one of its favorite strategies: release a new color. If Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara is correct, we could see a red iPhone 7 in March.

Apple Could Face a Big Dip in iPhone Sales

AAPL is accustomed to cyclical fluctuations in its iPhone sales. The numbers tend to slow in the lead-up to the fall, when the new iPhone model is due to be released. However, this year, a confluence of factors could make that slowdown much more pronounced.

The biggest factor is the iPhone 8. With the current iPhone 7, AAPL is winding down its first three-year product development cycle. That means the iPhone it’s trying to convince people to buy for the next six months looks virtually identical to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s.

That can already be a tough sell, but the iPhone 8 isn’t only the start of a new cycle — meaning it will look different and offer some compelling new features — it’s the 10th anniversary iPhone. Everyone is looking to Apple to make a splash. Why would you buy a plain Jane iPhone 7 now if the completely new (and possibly radically new) iPhone 8 is just months away?

Then there’s the Galaxy S8. Samsung is Apple’s traditional rival for selling premium, flagship smartphones. After having its reputation — and smartphone sales — torched by the Galaxy Note 7’s exploding battery crisis, Samsung is looking to the Galaxy S8 to mark its comeback. That is going to make things tougher for Apple over the next six months when it comes to attracting fence sitters, upgraders and those buying their first smartphone.

The Answer Is … A Red iPhone 7?

Apple doesn’t have many options here. It could cut iPhone 7 prices, but AAPL never does that. It could push up the iPhone 8 release, but that has many risks.

