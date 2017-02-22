Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Needs a New Growth Driver

The bull/bear argument for and against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock is pretty simple. AAPL stock bulls argue that the stock is simply too cheap. Apple is a great company, with roughly $30 per share in net cash; yet Apple stock trades at basically 10x next year’s earnings plus cash. Investors are acting as if Apple earnings will decline going forward — which makes no sense for what remains the world’s most popular consumer goods company (and the world’s most valuable stock).

Bears reply, in essence, that AAPL stock should get a multiple befitting a declining company. As popular as the iPhone is, competition is intense, and only getting tougher.

And as smartphones become more commoditized, the edge that the iPhone has over, say, a Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy — let alone Chinese competitors — will narrow. That should pressure pricing, margins and Apple shares.

With Apple stock at an all-time high, the bulls are winning the argument at the moment. But from a long-term standpoint, the bears have a point. AAPL may not be the next Gateway Computer, but commoditization is a risk. Apple needs another growth driver to keep its stock rising over the long-term. The company hasn’t quite found the right product yet; however, and it’s not sure what it will be.

Apple Stock Has Been Valued Based on the iPhone

It’s not hard to come to the conclusion that AAPL stock is directly correlated to iPhone sales. It was iPhone-driven optimism that drove Apple shares from under $100 (pre-split; equivalent to ~$12.50 now) in 2009 to $100 by 2012. Since then, Apple stock has declined sharply twice.

The first time was in 2013. In fiscal 2013 (AAPL fiscal years end in September), the iPhone growth rate slowed sharply: iPhone unit sales growth dropped from 73% in FY12 to 20.2% in FY13, and those fears knocked down Apple shares. The second decline came in between 2015 and 2016, during a year where iPhone revenue dropped 12% year-over-year on an 8% decrease in unit sales.

Looking backwards, it certainly seems like AAPL stock is driven by sentiment toward the iPhone. There’s one key reason for that: the rest of Apple has been consistently, and almost incredibly stagnant. Here’s Apple revenue ex-iPhone sales over the last five fiscal years (per AAPL filings):

2012: $77.8 billion

2013: $79.6 billion

2014: $80.8 billion

2015: $78.7 billion

2016: $78.9 billion

Obviously, those sales have come from different sources. Mac revenues have been relatively stable, in the $21 to $25 billion range. iPod sales have faded, but have been offset by the modest growth in Apple Watch sales, leaving “other products” revenues rather flat. iPad sales have fallen from $32 billion in FY13 to barely $20 billion last year; growth in services (iTunes, Apple Music, Apple Pay, etc.) has offset that decline.

But the point is that, other than the iPhone, Apple stock really isn’t a growth stock. In fact, it looks a lot like the bears view Apple as a whole. And that raises the question of if AAPL can become a true growth stock, and drive upside from its current all-time highs.

But AAPL Stock Needs Another Hit

At this point, I wouldn’t bet against AAPL stock, but I’m skeptical the company can really drive growth beyond the iPhone. A simple breakdown of the ~$79 billion in trailing twelve-month non-iPhone revenue shows there really isn’t much in the pipeline. $23 billion (30%) comes from Mac notebooks and desktops. That’s a great, high-margin product, but overall desktop/notebook sales are declining and Mac revenue declined 10% in FY16 (it did rise 7% in Q1 FY17); $19 billion (24%) comes from the iPad.

