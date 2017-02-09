Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Target Was Upped Again

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) stock enjoyed healthy gains in the days following the company’s earnings reports, and analysts crooned over the results.

But not everyone was so thrilled, with some pointing out the fact that the December quarter had an extra week and others focusing on the challenges being seen in the smartphone market.

Nonetheless, analysts are as happy as can be and continue to try to sell investors on the iPhone 8 cycle. At least one analyst has boosted his price target for AAPL stock based on the record iPhone unit number in the December quarter.

AAPL Stock Target: $154 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised his price target for Apple stock by more than $10 per share, from $142 to $154 per share in a research note dated Feb. 6. He feels the company took a “strong share” of the premium end of the world’s smartphone market during the December quarter, as it generated 92% of profits.

That is a decline from 106% of the profits in the September quarter, however, because SAMSUNG ELECTRONIC‘s ( SSNLF ) profits improved after the Galaxy Note 7 recall.

Apple sold 78.3 million iPhones with an average selling price of $695 during its first fiscal quarter as consumers preferred the more expensive iPhone 7 Plus models. Walkley also believes the iPhone maker benefited from the Note 7 recall—although there was some debate about that before the results were released. Apple management said the quarter had the highest quarterly number of switchers from Android, something that third-party data indicated just before the release.

The analyst also expects the iPhone 7 lineup to continue doing well, bridging the gap until the iPhone 8 is released, probably in September.

Despite Walkley’s (and almost everyone else’s) enthusiasm about Apple stock, Neil George, a contributor for The Street, feels investors are doing nothing more but attending the “church of Apple.”

Investors dumped Amazon.con, Inc. ( AMZN ) stock immediately following the retailer’s earnings results (although the shares are up today), but they have been happily slurping up Apple stock.

He said the iPhone maker “is faced with a dwindling market share and shrinking margins,” which means it just doesn’t make sense to be so enamored with the company.

Meanwhile, Amazon recorded soaring revenues and the seventh consecutive profitable quarter. There’s also new data from Slice Intelligence indicating that the company hoards 53% of all growth in U.S. online sales.

Next Page