Choosing between buying Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) is the classic choice between value and growth. And if you were confused, AAPL stock is the value play, while GOOGL stock provides the growth.

Source: Shutterstock

While Apple shares have been on fire in 2017 — up 17% — you can still get in for a price-to-earnings ratio around 16, lower than what investors are paying for the average S&P 500 stock. You also get a dividend of 57 cents per share, more than covered by earnings.

GOOGL is the growth play. Revenues increased to $90 billion last year from $55 billion in 2013. This justifies a P/E of nearly 30. The shares are also up 17% over the last 12 months.

Right now, investors prefer value over growth and Apple stock is doing better than Alphabet. But this isn’t the proverbial choice between a rock and a hard place, instead, it’s more like picking between cookies and ice cream. I own both stocks, I have owned them for several years, and I have profited handsomely holding both.

The Case for AAPL Stock

No technology company is as adept at squeezing profit from hardware as Apple.

While other smartphone companies struggle to make money, Apple regularly brings $1 of every $4 in iPhone sales to its bottom line. Its closed ecosystem is perceived as safe and their products last for years.

The current case for Apple stock, however, has little to do with hardware. Instead, services now drive the stock forward. Services like its app store — from which it takes a 30% cut of sales — Apple Music, iPay and iCloud have become huge, with $7.17 billion of revenue in the fourth quarter alone. The success of its services enabled Apple to become a power in the cloud by putting more than $12 billion into capital spending last year. It’s no secret that the cloud is a capital-intensive business, but Apple has been able to out-spend cloud rivals without disturbing its profit machine.

AAPL had over $246 billion in cash on its books at the end of last year, most of it kept overseas. The Trump administration has proposed a one-time tax cut to encourage Apple to bring this cash back to the U.S. That’s enough money to buy companies such as Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) or Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) outright.

When analysts subtract the Apple cash from its market cap, they find the company itself valued at “just” $460 billion, with a PE of 9 and just over two times sales. If you’re looking for a cheap value stock, poised for an era of unprecedented growth, with plenty of safety and margin for error, they say, buy AAPL today.

The Case for GOOGL Stock

The artists formerly known as Google have a different case to make.

Alphabet has become a cash flow monster, delivering nearly $40 billion in operating cash flow last year. Its revenue grew nearly 20%, and GOOGL’s operating margin is over 25%.

Clouds scale like no invention ever seen before, and Alphabet delivers a global search service for literally nothing. Its Android operating system is on 87% of all smartphones, against just 12% for Apple, and Alphabet doesn’t have to build or sell them. It just watches as customers who own them come to its services.

