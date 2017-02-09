A Win-Win Trade for Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Bulls

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is looking better and better both off and on the AAPL price chart. But following a massive rally, a well-positioned bull put spread trumps buying Apple stock near-term.

It has been almost exactly one month since I penned some bullish analysis on AAPL on Jan. 10. At the time, there were plenty of potential headwinds for Apple stock. And to be honest, many of those factors, ranging from trade, to China, to a successful transition as a software company, could still present issues for Apple.

Nevertheless, I didn’t mind throwing caution to the wind given a dose of contrarianism, a decent Apple stock chart and firm control on risk using an April bull call spread. And I’m glad I did, as Apple stock has gone on to make its investors very happy and in more than one way.

Back on Jan. 31, Apple managed to delight Wall Street by not only beating top- and bottom-line views, but also in the quality or tire-kicking aspect of the results. There were typical highlights, such as $18 billion in profits for the quarter, 78.3 million iPhones sold and a record cash hoard of $246 billion, whose size is simply amazing. But this report was also much more than that for Apple stock.

The company showed a return to growth spearheaded by executing with its increasingly important Services business that includes the App Store, iCloud, iTunes and Apple Music.

Apple also dropped hints of a major media acquisition, expanding AAPL’s reach into smart homes, and, somewhere in the dazzling dog-and-pony show, the buzz over this year’s forthcoming iPhone 8 iteration.

Another way the company has made its investors very happy of late has been on the Apple stock chart.

Apple Stock Weekly Chart

A month ago, I discussed a bullish cup-and-handle pattern which had just cleared the 62% retracement level as Apple stock broke out on its daily price graph. The area is highlighted in yellow on the provided weekly stock chart of AAPL.

Now, with shares up about 11% and focused on the larger time frame, a similar but more substantial corrective cup formation has emerged since Apple stock hit its all-time high in 2015.

