No, Apple Inc. Is Not Releasing the iPhone 8 Early

A report began circulating several days ago that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) may start production of the iPhone 8 early. Typically, when a company starts manufacturing sooner than usual, that points to an accelerated release date for a new product.

In this case, it seems unlikely the move will result in an iPhone release date before Apple’s standard September launch.

If not to get it on shelves sooner, why would the company want to get an early start on new iPhone production?

The iPhone 8 Early Production Ramp Up

Apple has a pretty standard roadmap when it comes to new iPhone releases. With a late September iPhone release date, the company starts to ramp up production of the new model in late summer. However, this year it looks as though Apple may be breaking with tradition.

According to a report from BlueFin Research Partners, there are indicators in the company’s supply chain that point to an unusually early production ramp up for the iPhone 8. Quoted in MSN Money, the BlueFin report notes:

“The most intriguing data points that we have uncovered suggests that Apple is ramping the next generation iPhones earlier than historical norms.”

Why Early Production Won’t Lead to an Earlier iPhone Release Date

Before anyone gets too excited about the possibility of an early iPhone 8 release, that scenario is highly unlikely.

First, ramping up production in June means Apple will begin having stock of the new iPhones in warehouses by the summer. But no one releases a flagship smartphone during the summer months — that’s a slow time for consumer technology news. People are on vacation and not only would an iPhone announcement not get the coverage Apple expects for its new product launches, with so many people away the line-ups at Apple Stores the company is hoping for wouldn’t happen.

An early release would also reduce iPhone 7 sales. Now that production is humming on that model, Apple wouldn’t want to kneecap it by releasing the iPhone 8 early.

So Why Would Apple Ramp up iPhone 8 Production Early?

It’s become increasingly obvious that companies like Apple are pushing the limits of their supply chain and manufacturing partners with their latest smartphones. The new dual camera system, haptic Home button and other components led to a shortage of some iPhone 7 models at launch. Apple ramped up production in late summer as usual, but these issues caused delays.

I preordered an iPhone 7 Plus, but still waited a month after the new iPhones went on sale before mine was available …

