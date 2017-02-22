Apple Park: Apple Inc (AAPL) Sets Grand Opening for ‘Spaceship’ Campus

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is almost done with its Apple Park campus and is planning to start letting employees in soon.

Apple Inc. says that it will be ready to start moving employees to the “Spaceship” campus in April. The tech company notes that construction will still continue on the Apple Park campus into the summer. It also expects it to take about six months to move the 12,000 employees from its old campus to the new one.

While the Apple Park will finally be ready to open in April, Apple Inc. hasn’t set down a definitive date for the grand opening. However, it did announce the naming of the location’s new theatre. It will be named after AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011.

The Apple Park was part of Steve Jobs’ vision. He was determined to make a campus that would allow employees to be more creative and achieve their ideas. The location takes an area previously filled with asphalt and covers it with green meadows, drought-resistant trees and more.

One of the major design aspects of the Apple Park that sticks out is the main campus. This building is circular in shape, thus the Spaceship nickname. It is also made up of the largest sections of curved glass in the world. The building is 2.8 million square feet in size.

Another interesting feature of the Apple Park is that it will run entirely off of renewable energy. This includes 17 megawatts of rooftop solar. The building is also designed with natural ventilation that should allow it to go for nine months per year without any heating or air conditioning.