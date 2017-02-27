Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Support 2224×1668 Resolution

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news concerning the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPad Pro: A new rumor claims to know more about Apple’s plans for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release a 10.5-inch iPad Pro with a resolution of 2224×1668. This rumor claims that the device will have 264 PPI. It claims that the device will take up the same space as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro due to a slimmer bezel. This rumor also claims the device will launch sometime in March or April

iPhone Warranty: Apple is changing its stance on iPhone screen repairs and warranties, 9to5Mac notes. The tech company is changing its policy so that third-party screen repairs of iPhone devices no longer void the warranty. This was discovered in a new memo that was sent out to employees of its retail stores. However, if the repaired display gets in the way of a repair, customers will still have to pay the out of warranty fee. This is also true if the problem has to do with the third-party display.

Developer Betas: Apple has released several new developer betas today, reports AppleInsider. The tech company has released the fourth developer betas of iOS 10.3, macOS Sierra 10.12.4, and watchOS 3.2. These betas give developers access to the updated operating systems before their final release to the public. This lets them test out new features that will be coming to the devices and prepare for changes.