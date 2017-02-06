Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Release Augmented Reality Glasses This Year

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is more news of augmented reality glasses. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Augmented Reality Glasses: A continuing rumor claims that Apple will release a pair of augmented reality glasses later this year, reports BGR. This rumor comes from Robert Scoble, who previously made similar claims. According to Scoble, the new device from AAPL will come out at the same time the company announces another major event. He claims this may be the opening of the spaceship campus, or the revealing of the iPhone 8. Scoble is also predicting the tech company will release a completely see through iPhone this year.

iOS 10.3 Beta: AAPL has released the second beta of iOS 10.3 to developers, MacRumors notes. The new beta can be downloaded via the company’s Developer Center or from an over-the-air update. The release of the beta comes two weeks after the release of the first iOS 10.3 beta to developers. The new beta includes the Find My AirPods feature and changes to the company’s file system. Several other changes are other present in the beta.

watchOS 3.2 Beta: The second beta for watchOS 3.2 is now available, reports 9to5Mac. The new beta includes several new features that will be coming to the Apple Watch. This includes a Theater mode that silences the device while watching movies. The feature also turns off raise-to-wake on the smartwatch. It also brings SiriKit to the Watch, which will allow developers to add Siri compatibility to their apps.