Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL Announces Launch Day for Beats X Earbuds

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a release date for the Beats X earbuds. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Beats X Earbuds: Apple will officially start selling Beats X earbuds this Friday, Feb. 10, reports BGR. The launch of the wireless earbuds comes after months of delays. They were originally announced alongside the iPhone 7. However, problems with the tech resulted in a delay for the earbuds, as well as the AirPods. Color options for the Beats X earbuds are black, blue, grey and white. They will cost $149.95.

Apple TV: AAPL is getting more serious about its TV business with a new vice president for Apple TV product marketing, MacRumors notes. This new hire is Timothy Twerdahl. Twerdahl is the former general manager and director of Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Fire TV business. The company reportedly hopes that this will allow Pete Distad, its former head of TV product marketing, to help with content negotiations. Content providers have allegedly been reluctant to sign deals with AAPL to include their content in streaming packages.