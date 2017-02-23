Thursday Apple Rumors: ColorWare Offers Custom AirPod Painting

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of custom AirPod paint jobs. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

ColorWare AirPods: Customers that are wanting their AirPods to look a little more unique can now pay for a custom paint job, reports MacRumors. ColorWare handles custom painting of Apple products, as well as other devices. It now sells custom color options for AirPods. This lets customers order AirPods that are different from the plain white ones sold by AAPL. However, the price is expensive. A pair of custom AirPods, as well as a custom color for the AirPods case, is almost double the normal price of the wireless earbuds.

Wireless Charging: Apple is reportedly working with several different groups on wireless charging, 9to5Mac notes. These reports claim that the tech company has five different groups that are developing wireless charging. APPL has also joined the Wireless Power Consortium. Current rumors claim that the company wants to bring wireless charging to its upcoming iPhone 8. However, these rumors are conflicting on how exactly the feature will work.

Acoustic Imaging: Apple has filed a patent for acoustic imaging technology that may replace Touch ID, reports AppleInsider. The acoustic imaging technology technology works in two stages. The first sends out acoustic waves that would be able to move through the display of the device. The second stage has it sensing the feedback from those waves. This allows it to create a 2D image of objects. It would also allow the company to remove the psychical Home button used for Touch ID from its mobile devices.