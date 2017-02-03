Friday Apple Rumors: AAPL is Facing a FaceTime Lawsuit

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a lawsuit over FaceTime. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Martin Hajek

FaceTime Lawsuit: Apple is facing a new lawsuit that claims it intentionally hurt FaceTime for iOS 6, reports MacRumors. According to the lawsuit, AAPL allegedly placed a bug in FaceTime for iOS 6 in an effort to force users to upgrade to iOS 7. The lawsuit claims that this was done so that the company could avoid fees to Akami, which handled the service in iOS 6. The release of iOS 7 saw the tech company introduce new peer-to-peer tech that didn’t require Akami for use.

LG UltraFine Fix: A new version of the LG UltraFine 5K display will fix issues with the device, AppleInsider notes. The new versions of the LG UltraFine 5K display will feature additional shielding to protect the devices from interference with routers. The company also says that it will put the additional shielding in current models of the display as well. It hasn’t announced how it will do this yet. The problem with the current LG UltraFine 5K displays has them not working properly when near routers.

BeatsX Launch: Apple is reportedly getting ready to launch its BeatsX headphones, reports 9to5Mac. The BeatsX has faced a long delay after being announced at the same time as the iPhone 7. The delay had the company pushing back the launch to February. Now there are reports that the headphones will launch as soon as this week. The headphones will cost $149 when they launch.