Friday Apple Rumors: New iPad Pro Devices May Face Delay

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iPad Pro tablets being delayed. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPad Pro Delay: A new rumor claims that AAPL is delaying shipments of its new iPad Pro devices, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the company will delay the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the device. The rumor claims that these new tablets won’t be out until sometime in May or June. Previous rumors have mentioned delays, but many still expected the new tablets to come out during the first quarter of the year.

iPhone 6 Shutdowns: Apple says that iOS 10.2.1 has fixed most of the iPhone 6 shutdown issues, MacRumors notes. The tech company says that the update took care of 70% of shutdown issues that owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus were dealing with. The update was released roughly a month ago. AAPL also notes that the problem that iOS 10.2.1 fixes wasn’t the same one that had it recalling some of the devices to replace their batteries.

MacBook Staingate: Apple is reportedly planning to extend its coverage of devices affected by Staingate, reports 9to5Mac. This report claims that the company will still be taking in certain MacBook laptops for repair that have the anti-reflective coating coming off. This problem first came to light in 2012, but AAPL didn’t offer a solution until 2015. The program will continue through October of 2017 and may extend even further. The tech company isn’t planning to officially announce this change.