Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Use 4.7-Inch Form Factor with 2,700 mAh Battery

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is includes lots of iPhone 8 news. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Battery: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will have a 2,700 mAh battery, reports AppleInsider. This rumor claims that the 2,700 mAh battery will fit inside a device with a similar form factor to the current 4.7-inch iPhone models. However, the 2,700 mAh battery will give the device a battery life closer to the 5.5-inch devices sold by the company. The rumor claims that this is possible due to changes in how the logic board is set up. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is the source of this rumor.

iPhone 8 Accessories: Rumor has it that the iPhone 8 won’t come with many accessories, MacRumors notes. According to this rumor, the tech company won’t be including a Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter with the device. This rumor also claims that there won’t be a Lightning to USB-C Cable that comes with it either. The final bit of the rumor states that the iPhone 8 will be the only of the three rumored iPhone devices this year that will include wireless charging. However, it claims that owners will have to buy a separate accessory to achieve this.