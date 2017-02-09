Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Cost Over $1,000

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible price for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 8 Price: A new rumor claims that Apple’s iPhone 8 may cost more than $1,000, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce several new features to the redesigned device. Features that the company may include are an OLED display, wireless charging, the lack of a physical Home button, 3D sensing technology and more memory. If these rumors hold true, then it isn’t hard to see how the device will surpass the $1,000 price point. The iPhone 7 Plus with 256GB of memory costs $969 in the United States. This rumor comes from sources that are close to AAPL’s plans.

2017 iPhone Charging: A recent rumor claims that Apple will introduce wireless charging to all three 2017 iPhone devices, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor comes from KGI analysts Ming Chi Kuo. Previous reports have claimed that only the premium 2017 iPhone, which may be the iPhone 8, will offer wireless charging. This rumor also claims that the premium iPhone coming out this year will feature an OLED display and a 3D Touch sensor. Kuo claims that the premium device will require an extra layer of graphite to protect the 3D Touch sensor from heat caused by the wireless charging component.

Beats X Deal: Apple is offering a special deal to customers that purchase its new Beats X earbuds, reports AppleInsider. Customers that pick up the new earbuds will also get a free three-month subscription to Apple Music. This news comes from an early unboxing video of the earbuds. The offer may be an apology from the tech company for having to delay the earbuds. The earbuds were originally going to come out months ago.