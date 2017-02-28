Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Use USB-C Connector

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8 getting a USB-C connector. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 8: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will include a USB-C connector, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be ditching the Lightning connector when the iPhone 8 comes out. This report also claims that the other two rumored iPhone devices coming out this year will also feature USB-C connectors. This new rumor also claims that the iPhone 8 will feature a curved display and no Home button. Instead, it says that the device will feature a special touchscreen area at the bottom on the device for sensing fingerprints.

Fingerprint Sensor: Apple has been granted a patent for a new fingerprint sensor, AppleInsider notes. The patent details a system that will allow users to have their fingerprints read on any part of a device’s touchscreen. Many rumors have been claiming that the tech company is planning to completely remove the psychical Home button from its next generation smartphones. This patent seems to add to that. Several other recently revealed patents also hint that this is in the company’s plans.

Ultrafine Returns: Apple is selling the LG UltraFine 5K Display through its online store again, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company has delivery dates for the displays as early as March 8. the displays were pulled from the online store after problems with the shielding on them was discovered. This could cause the LG UltraFine 5K Display to crash when placed near a router. Newer versions have additional shielding to solve this problem. AAPL had removed the item from its online store to assure that customers get the updated version of the display.