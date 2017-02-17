Friday Apple Rumors: APPL to Start iPhone Production in India

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company planning to start iPhone production in India. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone India: A new report claims that Apple is planning to start iPhone production in India in the coming months, reports AppleInsider. According to this report, the tech company will start India production of its smartphones with the iPhone SE. The report claims that Wistron will be handling the production of the device. Reports claim that the iPhone SE production in India will take place at Wistron’s Karnataka facility.

iPhone Stealth Case: A leak of the stealth case used for prototype iPhone devices is now online, MacRumors notes. This stealth case is what the company uses when it has to transport prototype versions of its newest smartphones between different locations. The case is mostly black and covers the majority of the device so that it can’t be seen. It also has a line of yellow tape around the back and sides. The company can tell if the case has been opened based on if this tape is broken.

Touch ID: Rumor has it that Apple is planning to ditch Touch ID in its next iPhone, reports BGR. This rumor claims that AAPL is looking to remove Touch ID from the iPhone 8 in favor of facial recognition technology. The argument here is that facial recognition is more secure than a fingerprint. The rumor also claims that this addition will eventually be used for other features, and that developers will have access to the technology.