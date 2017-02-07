Tuesday Apple Rumors: LG UltraFine 5K Shielding Fixes Router Issue

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the LG UltraFine 5K glitch fix. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

LG UltraFine 5K: The new shielding on the LG UltraFine 5K fixes the problems when near a router, reports AppleInsider. The updated version of the LG UltraFine 5K includes additional shielding to protect it from signals sent by wireless routers. These signals could cause problems with the display that would result in it crashing. The problem was noticed by users and LG set out to fix the issue. There still isn’t news on how owners of the older model without additional shielding should have theirs sent in for repairs. This device is the main replacement for the Thunderbolt Display discontinued by AAPL.

macOS 10.12.4 Beta: The second beta for macOS 10.12.4 is now available to developers, 9to5Mac notes. This new beta includes changes to Apple’s PDF API, Siri and Dictation. It also lets users try out Night Shift mode for Mac devices. Night Shift has been a feature on iOS devices for a while now and it is finally coming to the company’s desktop and laptop computers. It lets the display shift in color as time progress to make using it at different times in the day easier.

New MacBooks: The new beta for macOS 10.12.4 includes references to the next version of the MacBook, reports MacRumors. The second macOS 10.12.4 beta includes information to identify three different motherboards that aren’t in the tech company’s current line of devices. This likely means they are for the upcoming MacBook update that will likely appear later this year. The information also leans toward them being for laptop devices and not desktop ones.