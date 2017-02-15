Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL Files Patent for New Smart Keyboard

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a patent for a new smart keyboard. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Smart Keyboard: Apple has filed a patent for a new smart keyboard, reports MacRumors. The new smart keyboard that appears in the patent seems to be designed with social media in mind. The patent shows that it includes “Share” and “Emoji” buttons. The smart keyboard also includes a “Magnifying Glass” key that could serve multiple functions. This includes a short press for searches, two short presses for shortcuts and holding it to bring up Siri.

South Korea: An Apple Pay launch in South Korea is still in its early stages, AppleInsider notes. While the tech company has met with some officials in the country to explain how the system works, it hasn’t been taking part in detailed discussions, yet. A recent report also claims that it still hasn’t set up a schedule for any meetings of this nature. A card company in South Korea has confirmed that this is the case and says that it has only had early talks with AAPL.

Right to Repair: A new report claims that Apple is planning to fight “right to repair” legislation, reports Motherboard. Nebraska state legislature is considering the bill and an inside source claims that AAPL will step up against it. The legislation would make it so that customers would have access to repair parts and service manuals for the company’s devices. AAPL has fought against similar bills in the past. There are currently eight states that are considering right to repair legislation.