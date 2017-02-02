Why AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Is Still a Dividend Behemoth

There may be no more classic blue-chip dividend company than AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T ). Long considered to be a “safe” stock, T stock has not climbed into the stratosphere like many of its peers. That’s not to say that AT&T stock is every investor’s dream security.

T stock has a few problems and a few nice things. Ultimately, for this investor, buying AT&T stock is really just to get the 4.76% dividend.

As it happens, T also reported earnings and they tell a lot about why I feel the way I do. Let’s hit the big points for the quarter and the full year.

T Stock: Earnings Breakdown

For Q4, revenues came in at $41.8 billion, which was down about 1% year over year.

Operating income was $4.2 billion vs. $7.5 billion last year, while bottom line net income was $2.4 billion, but adding back all funky accounting adjustments, the real bottom line was basically earnings-per-share of $0.66 compared to $0.63 last year.

With T stock, the real thing to keep an eye on is both operating and free cash flow, since that’s where the dividend payments come from. Both of these numbers were excellent.

Cash from operations was $10.1 billion, and free cash flow was $3.7 billion, up 19.2%.

The full year offered very encouraging data, now that DirecTV’s results were folded in completely. Revenues were amazing: $164 billion, up 11.5% from last year’s $147 billion. Operating income was $24.3 billion, and net income was a whopping $13 billion.

That translated to diluted EPS of $2.10 as reported and $2.84 (after those wonky adjustments), which compared to $2.37 and $2.71, respectively, last year.

I truly love that cash from operations was $39 billion and free cash flow was a bit under $17 billion, which was up about 7%. With dividends approaching about $12 billion total, AT&T stock retains its ability to pay with no problem.

So that’s where we’ve been. Yet with T stock trading now at $41.80, where does it go from here? I can say that things look good but not great.

