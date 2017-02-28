Why AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Is “Easy Mode” for Investors

Y’all may hate me for saying this, but AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is a boring company. Sure, every now and then, events spice things up. Recently, AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) have been eating crow over their attacks against T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ). VZ has received the brunt of T-Mobile’s counterpunches, but its CEO, John Legere, is no stranger to controversy. That’s likely to put T stock on the cover of a gossip magazine as it is on The Wall Street Journal.

But for the most part, AT&T is a big hulking mass of old money. The drama surrounding VZ is entertaining to watch, and near-unanimous support by Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) shareholders of a proposed TWX-T merger is newsworthy.

Then again, it’s sort of expected. Wake me up when the Department of Justice approves the deal.

On the flip side, T stock has proved it has still got some moves. Last year, T shares returned 30%. Compare that to the vaunted “FANG” stocks.

On average, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) combined for a little less than 12% in 2016. At the top of the FANG spectrum was AMZN, which turned in a performance just shy of 18%.

So there you have it — AT&T stock took down almighty Amazon.

Of course, I’m being a bit facetious. If the market gods gave investors a freebie, I’d be shocked if anyone would choose AT&T stock. The reason is obvious. Every dog has its day, and 2016 just happened to be one of the good years for T stock. Back to planet Earth, in the three years between 2013 and the end of 2015, the company only managed a pedestrian 4.8% average.

The Math Looks Good for T stock

Depending on your investment strategy, though, pedestrian just might do the trick. Here’s a good test to see if AT&T stock is right for you. If you’re still trying to figure out why your VCR flashes “12:00” all the time, congratulations! Mr. T is your right-hand man.

I’m just half-joking here. InvestorPlace Contributor Lawrence Meyers rightfully declared that AT&T stock is a dividend behemoth. Indeed, he has no reservations, writing, “for this investor, buying AT&T stock is really just to get the 4.76% dividend.” I appreciate Meyers’ candor because it’s funny, and more importantly, he’s spot on.

Just look at your cards. AT&T stock in its present form began trading towards the tail end of 1983. Lifetime, T stock is averaging returns of 12.7% — probably not what you were expecting. However, much of that growth occurred in its initial phase. Up to 1999, AT&T turned in 20.5%. From 2000 to the end of 2016, it’s a much more humble 4.8%.

Now what do I always tell people? Crunch the numbers!

