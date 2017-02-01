The Brexit — if you didn’t know any better, you would think that the world was coming to an end when it happened. During the immediate aftermath, The New York Times had this to say. “Britain has voted to leave the European Union, a historic decision sure to reshape the nation’s place in the world, rattle the Continent and rock political establishments throughout the West.”

All that was missing were references to black helicopters and FEMA camps — that at least would have given them some credibility.

Joking aside, Brexit was indeed a financial disaster — but only for a few days. Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 index quickly recovered the losses, and then some. For 2016, the FTSE gained more than 17%. Not bad for a continental rattling. And those reviled elitist bank stocks were among the biggest winners of Brexit.

To be fair, not all British bank stocks have rebounded as quickly as speculators would have liked. Still, you really have to like this sector. The snarky Brits have a way with words, and Simon Jenkins’ of The Guardian is tops. “Brexit is starting to deliver. British politics was constipated and has now overdosed on laxative. It is experiencing a great evacuation.” Indeed, one of the reasons why Brexit occurred is the same reason why Donald Trump is president of all Americans.

That Britain is reeling in the benefits from Brexit is undeniable. The FTSE is up over 13% since the day before the historic vote.

For bank stocks specifically, Jenkins states that there will be a much more supportive environment. “The Bank of England will pump more money into the economy, or at least into the banks. There will be lower interest rates and a relaxation in reserve ratios. The speculative fever that has fuelled the London property bubble will end.”

Of course, that’s one person’s opinion, no matter how highly esteemed. However, Jenkins’ opinion also aligns with expert consensus. Renowned credit rating agency Moody’s stated that British banks stocks would likely incur a modest impact from Brexit. Furthermore, the challenges are manageable, and Brexit-specific issues won’t materially change the risk assessment of bank stocks.

So much for the mainstream doom and gloom! Here are three British bank stocks to buy now that “Brexeggedon” has as much credibility as the return of Jesus Christ in 1994.

