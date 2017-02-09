Bear Of The Day: HP Inc Earnings Estimates Slip and Fall (HPQ)

HP Inc (HPQ) has slipped to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with earnings just a few weeks away.
This is not a good signal for investors that want to trade around earnings and it could extend the stock’s losing streak to 3 – as in the number of times the stock has traded lower in the session following the report.
HP Inc is part of the old Hewlett-Packard and is still a widely held stock.
HPQ’s Earnings History Was Steady…
The earnings history is pretty good of late, with a couple of beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and a few meets. On the top line I see only one miss in the last five quarters, so that too is a good thing to see.
…But Its Estimates Changed
Here is where we separate the pretenders from the contenders.
Estimates for HP Inc have fallen of late, moving from $1.62 per share in August down to $1.60 per share at the current level. That doesn’t seem like enough to merit a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) but then I looked at the next fiscal year.
The fiscal 2018 estimate has slipped from $1.68 per share to $1.65 per share, and again this is another small move.
HP Going Forward: A “Soft” Strong Sell
This stock is a probably the “softest” Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that I have ever seen. That said, a move to a #5 before earnings is not a good signal.
