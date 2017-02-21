Bet on these 5 Stocks with Strong Sales Growth Now

In today’s fast changing and highly competitive business environment, persistent sales growth is the key to survival for any business. For any corporate house, sales growth not only provides an insight into product demand and pricing power, it is vital for growth projections and strategic decision making as well.

From an investment perspective, sales growth remains an important measure as well.

However, investors often fail to consider sales growth as a dependable metric when it comes to picking stocks. This might be because of their preconceived notion that a company’s stock price is typically sensitive to its earnings momentum.

Sales – A Better Metric than Earnings

It’s worth keeping in mind that in cases when companies incur a loss, albeit transitorily, they are valued on their revenues not earnings, as top-line growth (or decline) is usually an indicator of a company’s future earnings performance.

Notably, in contrast with price to earnings and price to book value ratios, which can turn negative and cease to be relevant, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is available even for firms that have hit choppy waters.

Further, a company can improve earnings by resorting to cost control measures while maintaining stable revenues. However, superior profits could be achieved through continued revenue growth.

Additionally, earnings and book value are largely influenced by several factors including accounting decisions tied with depreciation, significant charges and inventory.

However, management has limited opportunities to manipulate sales, which further underscores the importance of P/S ratio.

Here’s a Better Strategy to Bet On

A huge sales number does not necessarily convert into profits. Hence, considering a company’s cash position along with its sales number can prove to be more prudent. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow lend a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and investments.

In order to shortlist stocks that have witnessed impressive sales growth along with a high cash balance, we added 5-Year Historical Sales Growth (%) greater than X-Industry and Cash Flow greater than $500 million as our primary screening parameters.

However, sales growth and cash strength are not the absolute criteria for selecting stocks.

So, we added a few other factors to arrive at a winning strategy.

Price-to-Sales (P/S) Ratio less than X-Industry : This metric measures the value placed on each dollar of a company’s revenues. The lower the ratio, the better it is for picking a stock since the investor is paying less for each unit of sales.

: This metric measures the value placed on each dollar of a company’s revenues. The lower the ratio, the better it is for picking a stock since the investor is paying less for each unit of sales. % Change F1 Sales Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than X-Industry : Better-than-industry estimate revision has often been seen to trigger an increase in the stock price.

: Better-than-industry estimate revision has often been seen to trigger an increase in the stock price. Operating Margin (Average Last 5 years) greater than 5% : Operating margin measures how much every dollar of a company’s sales translates into profits. A high ratio indicates that the company has good cost control and sales are increasing faster than costs, an optimal situation for the company.

: Operating margin measures how much every dollar of a company’s sales translates into profits. A high ratio indicates that the company has good cost control and sales are increasing faster than costs, an optimal situation for the company. Return on Equity (ROE) greater than 5% : This metric will ensure that sales growth is being translated into profits and the company is not hoarding cash. A high ROE means the company is spending wisely and is in all likelihood profitable.

: This metric will ensure that sales growth is being translated into profits and the company is not hoarding cash. A high ROE means the company is spending wisely and is in all likelihood profitable. Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

Next Page