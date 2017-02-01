Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB ) handily beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations on Thursday, pushing the stock up more than 4% in early trading on the day. In the bigger picture, however, the fate of BIIB is largely tied to the performance in biotech stocks.

Lately, that hasn’t been a good thing.

BIIB at the Mercy of Biotech Stocks

Biotechs have been in sharp decline for nearly two full years, and BIIB stock has been dragged down as a result. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ) exchange-traded fund, which is a good proxy for the biotech sector, is down more than 12% in the last two years. Biogen stock is down 29%. And just look at how closely the two mimic each other.

In essence, when biotechs fall, BIIB falls even further. The opposite is also true, but there haven’t been a whole lot of upmoves in either the stock or the sector over the last two years.

Last summer, it looked like both were about to make a big move; BIIB jumped more than 100 points from late June to early August, gaining more than 47% in a mere five weeks. Then, the stock hit a wall, and after a brief retest of $330 resistance in November, BIIB is now threatening to break below six-month support in the low $270s.

For the first time since June, the stock is now trading (as of this writing at least) below its 50- and 200-day moving averages.

Slipping sales have been part of the problem, as the company has failed to top double-digit gains in four of the last five quarters. Prior to that, the company had posted double-digit revenue growth every year from 2013 through 2015.

But I don’t think slowing sales are what’s ailing BIIB. If they were, the stock would have tumbled in 2011, when revenues declined by 14%; instead, the stock soared that year, as biotech stocks gained more than 24%.

