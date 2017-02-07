Black Rifle Coffee Company to Hire Vets Over Starbucks’ Refugee Pledge

Black Rifle Coffee Company has announced that it will be hiring veterans in response to Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) announcing a similar pledge.

Well, they’re similar in the sense that both companies have vowed to hire groups that are not as privileged as many and are seeking employment. Starbucks will be hiring 10,000 refugees in order to show its support towards immigrants in lieu of the POTUS’ decision to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations, as well as to stop the refugee program.

While many have lauded the coffee chain’s move, it has also face plenty of criticism due to the fact there are many people who are unemployed in the U.S., including tens of thousands of veterans who put their life on the line to defend our nation.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is showing the nation that it supports its veterans by pledging to hire 10,000 veterans over the coming years. While the company is not as large as Starbucks, it will still be able to achieve this as it will open 600 stores in the next six years.

“Our plan is to build 600 stores in the next six years. I’m going to try to push this forward with the community behind me,” Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Hafer stated. He added that the move is not PR for the company; it is simply who they are.

SBUX shares gained a fraction of a percentage.

