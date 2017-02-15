Boeing Co (BA) Stock Has Reached Final Cruising Altitude

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average so far this year, rising nearly 8.5%. On an intermediate term basis, the rally has been even more impressive, with BA stock rising some 20% over the past two months.

The reaction post-earnings, however, was rather tepid. This may signal that the rally in Boeing stock may encounter some turbulence and consolidate over the coming month.

In the latest earnings report on Jan. 25, Boeing beat both earnings ($2.47 actual versus $2.34 expected) and revenues ($23.3 billion versus $23.1 billion expected). Boeing stock initially jumped on the earnings news, trading to an all-time high of $170 before pulling back sharply.



Click to Enlarge This type of price reaction post-earnings is usually emblematic of a short-term top in the stock, especially following such a sharp rally. Given the recent rally, BA stock is no longer trading at a cheap multiple. With a price-to-earnings ratio now over 22 on a current basis and over 16 on a forward basis, I expect Boeing stock to have difficulty rallying significantly from current levels given the comparatively rich valuation.