Why the Boeing Co (BA) Stock Rally Should Be Out of Gas

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) have had an impressive run of late. BA stock has increased over 30% in just 5 months, a run that has significantly outpaced other defense stocks over that period. While there has been some good news of late — including higher expectations for overall growth since the election — there also have been several developments that have raised questions about the future of Boeing stock.

Competition is tough and it’s getting tougher. Orders have slowed, with output of the 777 being cut ahead of the release of the 777x. Earnings growth has been impressive, but beyond 2017, that growth may get more difficult for BA stock.

Boeing stock hardly is expensive, to be sure. BA trades at 18x the midpoint of 2017 earnings guidance — and closer to 13x the company’s anticipated free cash flow. Meanwhile, Boeing continues to outpace rival Airbus Group SE (OTCMKTS: EADSY ) in orders and deliveries. But more competition is coming, and external and political pressures could rattle Boeing stock over the next few quarters.

Why Boeing Stock Could Hit Some Turbulence

The biggest near-term question for BA stock is whether it has simply flown too far, too fast. Boeing shares have more than quadrupled over the last eight years. Over that period, BA has outperformed other major defense stocks, including Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ), United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX ) and Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN ). The run includes 17% gains since the election, better performance than all peers but General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD ).

To be sure, Boeing has performed well since the financial crisis: 2010 Core (i.e., non-GAAP) earnings-per-share was $4.45; the midpoint of 2017 guidance is for $9.20 per share. At that level, BA would more than double EPS in seven years — an average growth rate of 11%.

The problem is that BA should be growing earnings in an improving global economy. While the company is considered a defense stock as well, only ~30% of sales come from its Defense, Space & Security segment. Two-thirds of revenue come from commercial airplanes. And in that business, there’s reason to expect a slowdown in growth as soon as the second half of this year. 2016 orders were at the company’s lowest level since 2010. “Book to bill” — the ratio of orders to shipments — hasn’t been this low since 2004.

In the near-term, there’s a possibility that the sentiment could reverse toward Boeing stock simply due to valuation and growth stocks. And there are some catalysts on the horizon that could bring those concerns to the forefront.

Longer-Term Questions for BA Stock

Boeing already has seen first-hand the potential for politics having an impact on defense stocks. A simple Tweet from then-President-elect Trump in December that criticized the cost of the Boeing-made Air Force One led BA stock down over a percentage point. A month later, another Tweet criticizing Lockheed’s F-35 — and raising the possibility of a replacement with Boeing’s F-18 Super Hornet — sent LMT stock down, and Boeing stock up.

