Boeing Co (BA) Stock Gives Savvy Investors a Good Payout

Don’t let a faulty altimeter lead you to believe Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is in need of repair. Any stray measurements in Boeing stock’s share price on Wednesday were tied to a pending dividend payment — and one that has already paid nice dividends to some options traders. Let me explain.

Shares of Boeing have been flying high in 2017 after hitting record highs following the aircraft manufacturer’s earnings beat late last month. But in Wednesday’s session, BA stock may have appeared to have had a slight crack in its fuselage; pardon the pun.

Houston, Boeing Has a Problem?

At a share price of $164.08 and depending on your trading vendor, BA stock was off either $1 or 0.61% or a more eyebrow raising -$2.42 or -1.45%.

The $1.42 difference between the two readings in Boeing shares is tied to the stock going ex-dividend Wednesday, with a cash payment of $1.42 scheduled for March 3.

Bearing this in mind, trade vendors who recognize the ex-date will show BA stock as trading lower by the less-significant 0.61%. Any chart or quote platforms that erroneously fail to account for the ex-date will indicate Boeing has declined by a larger 1.45%.

For BA stock investors who were long or purchased shares by Tuesday’s close, Wednesday’s minor damage is reflected by the more modest 0.61% dip, as $1.42 will be paid back to shareholders next month to dampen the otherwise larger 1.45% decline in Boeing.

What’s the point? Dividends aren’t a free lunch, as the money distributed is taken out of the share price of the stock. If Wednesday wasn’t an ex-date in Boeing, BA stock would be trading $1.42 higher at $165.50 vs. $164.08 — bottom-line.

For the proverbial free lunch, you’d have to look at Tuesday’s heavy volume options trading in BA stock tied to ‘dividend play’ activity, which looks to arbitrage the future payout with an immediate overnight payoff.

BA Stock Dividend Play Strategy

To illustrate how this might be accomplished, we can look at the BA stock Feb $155 call, as roughly $14,200 in profits was distributed to one or more options traders today due to the ex-dividend.

