2 Key Stocks To Rise And Fall On Border Tax News (BA, WMT)

President Trump has made a border tax adjustment a key part of his trade policy, promising to raise taxes on imports into the United States to make domestic production relatively inexpensive.

The idea has also been used to keep companies from moving production abroad.

The President has explicitly threatened automakers General Motors Company ( GM ) and Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) ( TM ) with a border tax if they carry out plans to make cars in Mexico.

House Republicans plan on using a border tax adjustment as a key offset to lowering corporate tax rates. A recent proposal would tax all imports at the new corporate tax rate of 20% but would exempt exports from taxes. Proponents say the increased taxes on imports could generate more than $1 trillion over ten years and would partially offset lost corporate tax revenue.

With the president promising a ‘spectacular’ announcement on tax reform coming soon and the business community looking to seal the deal on changes to the corporate rate, tax reform and the border adjustment could be one of the biggest investing themes of 2017.

Is A Border Tax A Zero-Sum Game?

The idea of a border tax is bound to be contentious and lobbyists will be working overtime on both sides but it looks like there is enough congressional support and White House pull to push some kind of import tax through to law.

Any increased taxes on imports should make products made in the United States less expensive by comparison. That could help domestic manufacturers and reduce the nation’s trade deficit, a contributor to weak economic growth.

On arguments of unfair pricing by importers, proponents of the border tax say that a stronger environment for domestic producers and a lower trade deficit will push up the value of the dollar. That would help lessen the price increase on imported goods while still allowing for some of the benefits to domestic companies and the trade balance.

Even on a higher greenback, there will likely be losers in a border tax adjustment. Sales of imported goods will likely decrease and increased inflationary pressures from higher prices would be passed through the supply chain, affecting everything from shipping to manufacturing.

The furniture, apparel and auto manufacturing industries already have razor-thin profit margins of 6.0%, 6.3% and 6.4% respectively, according to data from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Research by Goldman Sachs found these three to be the hardest hit among 20 industries with an impact to after-tax profit of between 5% to 15% in a border tax scenario.

Industries that could potentially benefit from a border tax including machinery (6.6% profit margin), aerospace (7.2%) and railroad transportation (18.3%) were estimated to see a boost of nearly 5% to profits.

Winners And Losers On Both Sides Of A Border Adjustment

Domestic producers of large capital goods like aircraft and machinery could be beneficiaries of the trade adjustment…

